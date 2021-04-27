Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$97.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.