Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABX. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.00.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$27.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.53. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$23.63 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The firm has a market cap of C$48.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

