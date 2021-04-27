Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SITC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 172,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

