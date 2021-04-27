Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KOS. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380,867 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,675,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 932,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 873,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

