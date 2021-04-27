Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equity Commonwealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQC opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

