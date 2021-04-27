Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

