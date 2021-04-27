Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%.

Esquire Financial stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.24. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

