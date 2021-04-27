Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $976.44

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 976.44 ($12.76) and traded as high as GBX 995 ($13.00). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 989 ($12.92), with a volume of 76,173 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 965.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 976.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56.

In other news, insider Timothy Pennington bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 946 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £37,840 ($49,438.20).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

