Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

