Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $400.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.08 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

