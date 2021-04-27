Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after acquiring an additional 281,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $285.12. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

