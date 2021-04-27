Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.29.

