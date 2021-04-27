Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 725 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KLA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.94.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $335.81 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $147.54 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

