Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 642,291 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

AAL stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.