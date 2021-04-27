Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 644 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

