Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Aflac by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after buying an additional 685,198 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

AFL opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

