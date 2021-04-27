Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives “Buy” Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.45.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $87.77 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average of $87.03.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after buying an additional 287,342 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.