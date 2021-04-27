Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Shares of ES opened at $87.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $87.03.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 55.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

