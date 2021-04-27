Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,925 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of PRIM opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

