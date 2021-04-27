Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.12 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

