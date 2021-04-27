Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

FISI stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $475.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

