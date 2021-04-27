Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 78.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.