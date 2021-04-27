Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $2,147,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TECH opened at $440.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $203.34 and a 12 month high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

