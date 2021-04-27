Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,082 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

