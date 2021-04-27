ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $25,211.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004100 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.20 or 0.00603665 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014888 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

