ExlService (EXLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect ExlService to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.90-4.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.90-4.05 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $105,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,112.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $321,585.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,312,562 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.