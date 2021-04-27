Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

