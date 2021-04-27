F3Logic LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

F3Logic LLC cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.