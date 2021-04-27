F3Logic LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.85.

