F3Logic LLC Purchases Shares of 1,638 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $384.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.26 and a 200-day moving average of $345.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.