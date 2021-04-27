F3Logic LLC Sells 7,404 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 69.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $226.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.52 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

