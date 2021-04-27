FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

FBK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. 2,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 over the last three months. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

