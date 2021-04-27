FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

FFG stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $198.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

