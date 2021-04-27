Federated Hermes (FHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

