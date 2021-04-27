Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.04.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $153.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of -854.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day moving average is $140.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

