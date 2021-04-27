Filecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $152.46 or 0.00275229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00062247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.91 or 0.01037881 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.91 or 0.00714743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,257.53 or 0.99756219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 68,389,927 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.