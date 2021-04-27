First American Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First American Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

First American Financial stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 717.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

