First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $37.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.8% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.22. 167,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

