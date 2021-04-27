First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Announces Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of FBP traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

