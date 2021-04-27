First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Get First Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.