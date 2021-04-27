First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $357.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $30,693.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $40,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

