First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $879.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $840.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $303.18 and a 1 year high of $901.17.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

