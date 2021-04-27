First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 460%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE FCF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 294,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

