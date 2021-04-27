First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stake Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCBC. TheStreet raised First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

