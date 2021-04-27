First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 255,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,938. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.