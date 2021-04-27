First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.