First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Issues Earnings Results

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

FGBI opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $172.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FGBI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

