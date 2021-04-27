First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.79.

Shares of FR stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.