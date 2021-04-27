First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s previous close.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of First National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get First National Financial alerts:

FNLIF remained flat at $$39.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.