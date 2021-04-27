First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.24.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.12. 1,742,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,478. The company has a market cap of C$20.73 billion and a PE ratio of -92.20. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$31.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.